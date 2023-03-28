‘Numerous’ crimes: Palestinian indicted for assisting terrorists in Israeli prison

Rally calls for the release of Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jail, in the city of Hebron, April 17, 2022. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

Naim Sharif Hasin allegedly smuggled SIM cards to terrorists in prison and helped Hamas transfer money to their members in Judea and Samaria.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The State Attorney’s office has submitted an indictment in Beersheba’s district court against a Palestinian from Gaza for crimes against state security after he allegedly assisted terrorists in the Strip and in Palestinian-run areas of Judea and Samaria as well as helping security prisoners locked up in Israel.

Naim Sharif Hasin, 64, who hails from Rafah, stands accused of supplying dozens of SIM cards to prisoners in Israel who were jailed for terror offenses, enabling them to make prohibited phone calls. His wife’s nephew, who had been convicted of planting explosive devices against Israeli citizens, was among those who benefited from his smuggling work.

Hasin and his wife also helped a banned prisoner-support group transfer reward money to the nephew from Hamas during his imprisonment, according to the indictment.

In general, over a three-year period (2018-2021), the Hamas supporter worked as a money man, helping transfer funds to terrorists in Judea and Samaria from Gaz, and sending money illegally from Arab-Israelis into the coastal enclave.

The prosecution has requested that Hasin be held in jail until the end of the legal proceedings against him, as “there is a reasonable basis for concern that the defendant will endanger the security of the state” again.

The indictment pointed out that he has confessed to his crimes, which the state’s attorney said were “numerous.” They include “promoting or funding the execution of serious terror offenses, or providing compensation for the execution of such crimes.”

There is also reasonable concern, it stated, that releasing him on bail would allow him to evade justice as he could easily return to Gaza.