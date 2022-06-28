‘HEINOUS ACT’: Hamas releases video of Israeli hostage allegedly ill in hospital

“The video published by the Hamas terrorist organization, whose credibility is in question, is intended for extortion,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated.

By World Israel News Staff

The Gaza-based Hamas terror organization has released a video purportedly showing Israeli hostage Hisham al-Sayed receiving oxygen at a local hospital.

In 2015, Sayed, who struggles with mental health issues, crossed the border into Gaza, where he was taken hostage.

Earlier, the terror group informed Israel that one of the medical condition of one of the hostages had deteriorated and that it would provide evidence confirming the fact.

In the background of the video, the Qatar Economic Forum, which took place last week, is showing on a TV screen – indicating that the video is recent.

“The video published by the Hamas terrorist organization, whose credibility is in question, is intended for extortion,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated in response to the footage.

“In addition to holding the bodies of two fallen soldiers,” referring to Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, believed to have been killed in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 –” Hamas is also holding hostage two innocent civilians,” Gantz said.

Avera Mengistu, who also has mental health challenges, wandered into the Strip in 2014.

“Distributing a video of a sick person is a heinous and desperate act,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said in a statement. “The State of Israel considers Hamas responsible for the health of the captive citizens.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that holding two mentally ill men captive for years “is an act of inconceivable cruelty.” He called on the international community, including the World Health Organization, the Red Cross, and organizations advocating for the disabled, to demand the release of the captives.

“Hamas is paying and will continue to pay a price for its terrorist activities. The State of Israel will continue taking a variety of measures, until all our boys return home,” Gantz declared.