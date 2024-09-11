Hezbollah caused 1 billion shekels of damage in north: Report

Damage to private property near Lebanese border estimated at some 1 billion shekels, with at least 1,400 structures taking direct hits.

By World Israel News Staff

Damage to homes in northern Israel hit by Hezbollah rockets, missiles, and explosive drones is estimated at least 1 billion shekels ($265 million), according to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Mako.

Since October 8th, the Lebanese terror group has been launching near-daily attacks on communities and military bases in northern Israel.

Data from Israel’s Tax Authority indicates that 1 billion in damages to private property have been sustained over the past 11 months, with that number only set to grow as Hezbollah continues its barrages. That figure does not include the cost of repair for businesses, public resources like schools and community centers, and military assets in the region.

The Defense Ministry estimates that there have been at least 1,400 structures within nine kilometers (5.5 miles) of the Lebanese border that have been struck by Hezbollah over the past eleven months.

Notably, the Defense Ministry statistic only counts structures that sustained direct hits from Hezbollah. The figure does not include thousands of buildings that sustained secondary damage, from shrapnel, collapses of nearby structures, and other indirect causes.

As of September 2024, some 3,000 homeowners have submitted claims to the Israeli government asking for compensation. Notably, the total of the requested claims so far is just 75 million shekels ($20 million) – a fraction of what authorities expect to pay out once the conflict with Hezbollah ends, according to Mako.

In recent days, Israeli officials have stepped up their rhetoric against the terror group, claiming that the IDF is on the verge of launching an all-out assault to cripple Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi vowed that Dahiyeh, a Beirut suburb that’s known as a Hezbollah stronghold, “will look like Gaza” within “a matter of days.”

