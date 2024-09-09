MK on Hezbollah war: ‘Beirut will look like Gaza soon’

The building that housed Fuad Shukr after getting hit by an Israeli airstrike. (Twitter Screenshot)

Likud MK says Israel will launch all-out war against Hezbollah “within days.”

By World Israel News Staff

After more than eleven months of nearly non-stop firing on northern Israel, a Likud MK told Hebrew-language media that the IDF is close to waging an all-out war against the Hezbollah terror group.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced from their homes since October, when the Lebanon-based terror group began launching barrages of rockets, missiles, and drones on Israel’s northern border communities.

MK Nissim Vaturi told KAN News that it’s “a matter of days” before Israel launches an attack against Hezbollah that will cripple the terror group’s military capabilities.

Vaturi, a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the IDF’s senior brass that “we must end this saga,” referring to the ongoing attacks by Hezbollah on the north.

Once the IDF receives the green light to attack, Vaturi stressed that Dahiyeh – a Beirut district known as a stronghold for Hezbollah – will “look like Gaza.”

Total destruction of Hezbollah is the only way forward, Vaturi emphasized, saying that “there is no other way” to restore security to the north and restore Israel’s deterrence in the region.

“This is is something that will develop in the coming days,” he reiterated.

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz appeared to share Vaturi’s perspective, speaking about a need for intensive military action against Hezbollah – rather than the tit-for-tat strikes which have so far defined the conflict – at a conference in Washington D.C.

“We must ensure that residents [of the north] can return to their homes. We can achieve this goal, even if it means damaging Lebanon itself. Unfortunately, I don’t see another way” besides a military campaign, Gantz said at the MEAD Conference.

“The time for action in the North has come – if we do not reach a deal for the hostages within days or a few weeks, we will have to go to war in the North,” he added.