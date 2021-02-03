Hezbollah fires at Israeli drone over Lebanon

“The fact that Hezbollah dares to fire is very significant, and it seems that the defense establishment will have to pay attention to it,” one Israeli website reported.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Hezbollah fired anti-aircraft missiles toward an unmanned Israeli drone on Wednesday. The aircraft was not hit and continued its mission as planned, the IDF reports.

The incident took place in the center of Lebanon, part of a round-the-clock monitoring of its northern neighbor by Israel. Lebanon is home to Hezbollah, a terror group sworn to Israel’s destruction, which has grown to become a major power in the country.

Hebrew website N12, describing the incident as highly unusual, says, “Hezbollah repeatedly threatens to try to hit those aircraft. The fact that Hezbollah dares to fire is very significant, and it seems that the defense establishment will have to pay attention to it.”

Hezbollah has a variety of shoulder-fired missiles that can be used against aircraft as well as more advanced mobile systems such as the Russian “Wasp,” or as NATO calls it, the SA-8 Gecko, mounted on an armored vehicle and equipped with a radar system.

Hezbollah remains a potent threat to Israel. It is estimated the terror group is pointing up to 150,000 missiles at the Jewish State, an arsenal it’s continually striving to upgrade to make more deadly and precise in its targeting ability, something Israel is determined to prevent.

On Jan. 26, IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi warned, “In the face of these threats, we will respond with an extremely significant counterattack that will include targeting rockets, missiles and weapons, whether in open areas, or adjacent to and inside buildings.”

In a separate incident on Monday, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory but the Army said there was no risk of a leak of sensitive information.