Hezbollah rocket kills husband and wife in northern Israeli city

By JNS

Two people were killed on Wednesday afternoon when Hezbollah launched 20 rockets from Lebanon at the evacuated Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, a husband and wife, both around 40, were found in critical condition and unconscious.

Both were shortly afterwards declared dead, said MDA CEO Eli Bin.

Fire crews from five brigades were working to douse flames in buildings in the city that took direct hits.

Around an hour earlier, Hezbollah fired some 40 rockets at the Upper Galilee and Haifa region, only some of which were intercepted, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

MDA treated six people in the Haifa Bay area, all of whom were evacuated to Rambam Hospital—a 16-year-old boy in moderate condition with a shrapnel wound to the head, four people in their 40s and 50s in mild condition with shrapnel wounds and a 36-year-old male motorcyclist lightly injured in a traffic accident.

