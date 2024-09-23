Hezbollah rocket directly hits home in lower Galilee, no injuries

‘These rooms save lives. Thirty centimeters saved three lives today—it’s surreal.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, one of the many missiles Hezbollah fired into Israel directly hit a home in Givat Avni with the residents hiding in a shelter close by.

There were no reported injuries among the residents of the house.

David Yitzhak, who lived in the home, described to Ynet how the missile hit the house just moments after the family fled to the safe room.

“We gathered in the safe room, and after I locked the door, there was this crazy explosion.”

“I immediately knew the missile hit the house. It was obvious.”

Yitzhak expressed relief at the narrow escape from the missile and emphasized the importance of safe rooms.

“These rooms save lives. Thirty centimeters saved three lives today—it’s surreal,” he said.

He also urged citizens to obey safety instructions during this conflict.

“It’s important for everyone to follow instructions. You need to run when told to; that’s the message everyone needs to hear,” Yitzhak said.

On Monday, Hezbollah fired 180 rockets into Israel, and bomb disposal experts were deployed in Lower Galilee and other areas.

Magen Dovid Adom (MDA) reported several injuries from Hezbollah’s missile attack, including a 59-year-old man who was wounded by shrapnel near the Golani Junction, a 25-year-old who sustained injuries while fleeing to a shelter, and several people who were treated for shock.

In the afternoon, 10 rockets targeted Lower Galilee, and 25 reached the area of Safed and the Sea of Galilee.

Most of these missiles were intercepted, but others landed in open fields near Ammiad and Nahal Amud.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assessed the security situation and gave a message to the Israeli public.

“The resilience of the civilian front is key to enabling the IDF to fight and strike the enemy,” Gallant said. “In the coming days, the public will need to show composure, discipline and full compliance with Home Front Command guidelines. This saves lives.”