Honduras declares: ‘Hezbollah a terror organization’

By World Israel News Staff

Honduras on Tuesday joined a growing number of countries in declaring Hezbollah a terror group.

“Honduras joins Guatemala and other countries in announcing that Hezbollah will be declared an international terrorist organization nationwide,” Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in response on Tuesday, “I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and to take the necessary sanctions against it.

“This is an important step in the worldwide war against terrorism,” he said.

Honduras joins the U.S., Canada and Israel. In Latin America, Argentina, Paraguay and Guatemala have already declared the terror group financed and founded by Iran, a terror organization.

The U.K., which had distinguished between the group’s military and political wings, declared it could no longer do so in February.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the group in its entirety was “continuing in its attempts to destabilize the fragile situation in the Middle East.”

Katz said he was in talks with Germany, Australia and Brazil, hoping those countries “will act similarly and join the effort against the terrorism led by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East and throughout the world.”

In September, in an unusual move, Arab states condemned Hezbollah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the statements made by Bahrain and the UAE.

“This sounds like the Messianic times,” Netanyahu said. “But it shows the fundamental change taking place in the Middle East. The Arab world also understands that the Iranian aggression endangers not only Israel, but the entire region as well. I call on additional countries to come out against the aggression of Iran and its proxies.”