Hostage families ask Defense Minister Katz ‘Why are you making a Schindler’s List?’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Family members of hostages interrupted a presentation by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) on Tuesday, and many were angrily critical of the current hostage deal that may be finalized within days.

The hostage family members spoke, interrupting the meeting for 30 minutes as Katz and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein sat in silence.

Many of those present were critical of the phased release of hostages and wanted assurances that all of the captives would be freed.

Chana Cohen, The aunt of one of the hostages whose daughter died in Hamas captivity, exclaimed, “Where is my daughter? Why is she not on the list?”

She added, “I want to bury my daughter in a Jewish cemetery.”

Cohen continued, “You cannot continue to live here. I will not let you speak today. Go from here, and instead of speaking about money, bring me my daughter.”

she added, “…it is all according to a pre-negotiated list.”

Many of the family members kept saying, “You have selected some hostages to live and some to die.”

One person yelled, “At Auschwitz, there was selection off the train” of who would live and who would die.”

Katz emphasized that although 33 hostages will be released in the first phase of the deal, he is committed to releasing all of the hostage according to the agreement.

Cohen responded, “Committed? How many more years? Why are you making a Schindler’s List?”

Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat, had harsh words for the Defense Minister.

“Here sits a man accountable for selecting the hostages, responsible for the abandonment of 70 hostages in Gaza. He is the defense minister—but where is the defense? In truth, he is the minister of abandonment,” Elgarat said.

The hearing ended half an hour earlier than scheduled, after which Katz embraced the family members even as they continued to criticize him.