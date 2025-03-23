‘Houthis are like Al Qaeda with Iranian technology,’ US National Security Advisor Waltz says

The Houthis have downed 20 American Reaper drones since the beginning of the conflict, for a total cost of $30 million.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, described on CBS Sunday the progress and strategy behind the American strikes against the Houthis.

Waltz discussed the severity of the Houthi threat, adding that they are armed with more advanced weapons than other terror groups and have the backing of Iran.

“These guys are like Al-Qaeda or ISIS with advanced cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and some of the most sophisticated air defenses, all provided by Iran,” Waltz said.

The Houthis have downed 20 American Reaper drones since the beginning of the conflict for a total cost of $30 million.

However, Waltz added that the US has made decisive strikes against the Houthis.

“We’ve taken out key Houthi leadership, including their chief missileer, weapons depots, communications hubs, and even some of their over-the-water drone facilities, just in the last couple of days,” he said.

“President Trump has decided to hit the Houthis and hit them hard, as opposed to the last administration, when weeks or months would go by after one of these attacks. As a result, we’ve had one of the world’s most critical sea lanes get shut down.”

Waltz emphasized the need to attack the Houthis, given their disruption of international shipping.

“The last time one of our destroyers went through that area, it was attacked 23 times. Seventy-five percent of our US-flagged shipping now has to go around Africa instead of through the Suez Canal. Keeping that route open is part of our national security.”

The Houthis have officially declared an aerial blockade of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, stating they will continue launching missiles at the airport until the IDF withdraws from the Gaza Strip.

Ben Gurion Airport, located near Tel Aviv, is Israel’s largest airport and is the primary hub for international flights to and from the country.

“Following the success of our Yemeni Armed Forces in halting Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, we are now imposing a blockade on Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Palestine,” the Houthis posted on X.