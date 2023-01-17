Hunter Biden wants to stop love child from cashing in on family name

The White House did not respond to a request for comment as to whether President Biden supports his son’s effort to prevent his unacknowledged granddaughter from taking the family name.

By Andrew Stiles, Washington Free Beacon

Hunter Biden, the degenerate First Son who exploited his family name to secure lucrative business arrangements with shady foreign entities, is trying to prevent his four-year-old love child from enjoying the same social and financial advantages of the Biden family name.

The recovering crackhead is embroiled in a court battle with the child’s mother, Lunden Roberts, to reduce his child-support payments for daughter Navy Joan Roberts, the grandchild whose existence President Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge.

Roberts asked an Arkansas judge in December to allow her daughter to take the Biden surname. She argued it would benefit the child because the Biden name is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”

Hunter responded earlier this month by urging the judge to deny the request. Allowing his daughter to enjoy the advantages of being a Biden, he argued, would rob her of a “peaceful existence” due to the widespread “disparagement of the Biden name.”

Hunter, who continues to cash in on the Biden name by selling awful paintings to “anonymous” buyers for hundreds of thousands of dollars, wrote in his 2021 memoir (for which he received an advance of up to $2 million) that he has “no recollection of the encounter” that produced the child. Roberts, a former stripper, was “hardly the dating type,” Biden recalled.

The former crackhead challenged his paternity in court until a DNA test determined “with scientific certainty” that he was Navy Joan’s father. The test prompted a confidential settlement that Biden is reportedly trying to amend in order to avoid paying his fair share.

Biden’s heartless attitude toward the innocent child suggests he is morally unfit to serve as commander in chief. Even when a deranged former MMA fighter threatened Navy Joan’s life, for example, the president refused to provide secret service protection for his own granddaughter.

America deserves a president who believes all children deserve to be loved.