IDF airstrike during ceasefire kills 3 Hamas terrorists

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 17, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israeli Air Force bombs group of armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip as they approached an IDF army unit, leaving at least three terrorists dead, two injured.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s air force carried out an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip Sunday morning, despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror organization in the coastal enclave.

The strike was conducted in response to what was potentially an immediate threat posed by a group of armed Hamas terrorists spotted approaching an IDF position close to the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza which separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

“An Israel Air Force aircraft struck a group of armed men earlier today as they moved towards an IDF force in the southern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said Sunday morning. “Several hits were identified.”

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed that three people were killed in the strike, with two more injured, the Palestinian Authority mouthpiece WAFA reported, raising the death toll from two to three.

Arabic media outlets in the Gaza Strip claimed that the three men killed were Hamas-affiliated police officers working to secure the flow of humanitarian aid from the Rafah crossing into Gaza.

Later on Sunday, an IDF spokesperson announced that the Israeli military had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons across the Egyptian border.

During the incident, the IDF detected a drone aircraft which violated Israeli airspace, crossing over from Egypt in the Paran district.

“The drone aircraft was downed by an IDF force which arrived at the site and located the drone, which was carrying a gun and ammunition,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The confiscated combat equipment were transferred to security forces for handling.”