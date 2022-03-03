IDF captures terrorist who carried out two attacks in 24 hours

As suspected by the authorities, both incidents were carried out by the same perpetrator.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The IDF began a manhunt after two Jewish victims were stabbed hours apart in the Palestinian village of Hizme, just north of Jerusalem.

Early in the evening on Wednesday, a middle-aged resident of the capital came to the IDF checkpoint outside the village with stab wounds in his neck. He told the soldiers that he had been attacked from behind in a store in Hizme but managed to run to his car and get away.

They gave him first aid before evacuating him to Hadassah hospital on Mount Scopus with what was described as a moderate injury.

On Thursday morning, soldiers at the checkpoint were taking care of another medical emergency when a man in his 40s arrived with stab wounds after being attacked in the village. Army medics and Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victim before taking him to Shaare Zedek hospital in moderate but stable condition.

The IDF assumed the motivation for the attacks was nationalistic rather than criminal and began searching for the perpetrators. Authorities also suspected both incidents were carried out by the same person.

Both assumptions proved correct. The terrorist was captured Thursday afternoon.

There have been recent terror attacks in and around Hizme. Last June, a female terrorist attempted to run over soldiers in the area before jumping out of the car and trying to stab them. One soldier was very lightly wounded, while the Palestinian woman was shot and killed by the troops.

In July 2019, a Palestinian man carried out a ramming attack near the village, hitting five soldiers on the roadside who were on an operational mission. Two soldiers suffered head injuries and were taken to the hospital in moderate condition, while the others were more lightly injured in their limbs.

In that incident, after an intensive search and intelligence-gathering efforts, the suspected terrorist and his father were arrested by IDF forces at a checkpoint in the area.