IDF intercepts drone over Jordan Valley

It’s the seventh drone the IDF has intercepted since the start of hostilities with terrorists in the Gaza Strip on May 10.

By World Israel News Staff

As Israel counters threats on multiple fronts, it may face a new one as a drone was downed by its forces in the northern area of the Jordan Valley on Tuesday morning.

The IDF has yet to determine who sent the drone. It may have been launched by pro-Iranian militias based in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights, or by Hezbollah.

Reports speculated that the drone was Iranian-made. “Israeli forces have collected the debris of the drone,” IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee said. He offered no further details. It’s the seventh drone the IDF has intercepted since the start of hostilities with terrorists in the Gaza Strip on May 10.

Tension has risen along Israel’s north and the Jordanian border after a number of incidents.

On Monday night, Lebanon-based terrorists fired six rockets at Israeli territory, setting off sirens in several areas in northern Israel.

Residents of Beit She’an were ordered to lock themselves in their homes on Monday when a breach in the border fence was detected. After an hour, the area was secured. It was an unusual event for the border town as the Jordan Valley has been quiet for years.

Two days ago, Israel arrested two Jordanians carrying knives after crossing into Israel during the night. They were returned to Jordan.

Thousands of protesters in Jordan gathered at the border on Friday morning in solidarity with Palestinians.

“We are here. Either we go down, or they will have to carry us back,” they chanted, The New York Times reports. “To Palestine, to Palestine. We are going to Palestine. We are going in millions as martyrs to Palestine.”

Jordanians have also protested near the Israeli Embassy in Amman.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. However, the population remains hostile to Israel.