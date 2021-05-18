Palestinian rockets fired at northern Israel, explode in Lebanese territory

Israeli soldiers on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

In response, IDF artillery batteries shelled the area from which the rockets were launched.

By TPS

Lebanon-based terrorists fired six rockets at Israeli territory on Monday night, setting off sirens in several areas in northern Israel.

The rockets exploded inside Lebanese territory, causing no injuries or damage in Israel.

In response, IDF artillery batteries shelled the area from which the rockets were launched.

This is the second time terrorists in Lebanon have launched rockets toward Israel in the past few days. On Thursday night, three rockets were launched from Lebanon and landed in the sea. The IDF did not respond to that attack.

The IDF estimates that a Palestinian faction, and not the Hezbollah terror organization, is behind the attacks.

An IDF spokesman said Wednesday morning that the military will search for a rocket that may have exploded in an open space inside Israel.

The IDF is on high and is closely monitoring the developments in Lebanon as it proceeds with Operation Guardian of the Walls to uproot Hamas’ terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.