IDF intercepts explosive drone headed for offshore oil rig

Explosive drone launched likely launched by Hezbollah waws targeting Karish gas field, near Israel-Lebanon maritime border.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF announced on Monday that it successfully intercepted an explosive drone off Israel’s territorial waters, which was likely en route to the Karish offshore gas rig.

In a clip released by the military, an Israeli Navy missile boat is seen firing on the UAV, which was probably fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened to target one of Israel’s most important sites for natural gas drilling, which is located in the Mediterranean Sea, near the maritime border with Lebanon.

Following Israel’s retaliatory bombings of the Hudaydah Port in Yemen after numerous unprovoked attacks on Israel, the Houthis have pledged to target the Karish gas field.

In July 2024, the Israeli Navy shot down a drone nearing the oil rig, though it was unclear if the UAV was explosive or being used for reconnaissance purposes.

Throughout the ongoing war, various Iranian proxy groups – including Shia militias in Iraq and Syria, along with the Houthis – have attempted to attack Israel’s maritime assets.

Several explosive drones have struck the Port of Eilat during the course of the conflict, most recently last week.

The terror groups have also made multiple attempts to strike the ports of Haifa and Ashkelon.

In July 2022, Hezbollah launched three attack drones at the Karish gas field, all of which were intercepted by the Israeli Navy.

“The message was delivered,” Hezbollah said at the time.

In October 2022, the Israeli government led by then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a contentious U.S.-brokered deal regarding the Karish gas field.

The gas field had been claimed by both Lebanon and Israel, and the legal dispute over ownership meant that extracting gas from the resource was delayed.

The deal, which some have argued Lapid did not have the legal authority to sign, saw profits from the field distributed between Israel and Lebanon.