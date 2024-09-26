Explosive drone hits Eilat port, wounding two

Smoke rises over the Port of Eilat after the impact of an explosive drone (Screenshot/X)

Iran-backed proxy group takes responsibility for explosion at Eilat Port caused by drone impact.

By World Israel News Staff

An explosive drone fired by an Iranian proxy group penetrated Israeli airspace and struck the Port of Eilat on Wednesday evening, wounding two people.

The Iran-affiliated Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched two UAVs bound for Eilat, one of which was intercepted over the Red Sea by the Israeli Navy.

Footage shows the explosive-laden drone impact in Eilat this evening. The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched two drones in the attack, one which was intercepted by an Israeli Navy Sa'ar 5-class corvette . The second drone hit the Eilat port, causing damage and… pic.twitter.com/xibNeclCoO — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 25, 2024

The other drone impacted a structure at the port, causing damage and injuring two people.

Two civilian employees at the port, a 68-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were lightly wounded by shrapnel and treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics.

Both men did not require hospitalization, the ambulance and first-responder medical service added.

Footage circulating on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising over the impact site.

Hebrew-language media reported that the blast had sparked fires in the port area and near the nearby Herod’s Palace hotel.

Since October 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched numerous explosive drones at the Jewish State.

Early Wednesday morning, the terror group’s drone impacted an army base near the small Negev desert community of Sapir.

The IDF said that the drone had caused damage to the base, but that no troops were injured.

Also on Wednesday, the group attempted to attack numerous sites in the southern Golan Heights, triggering sirens in Ramat Magshimim, Avnei Eitan, and other communities.

In June, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone that exploded near Eilat, though it failed to reach its likely target of the port.

The group has also claimed to have launched crise missiles at Israel, all of which have been intercepted.