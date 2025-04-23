Netanyahu facing demands to occupy all of Gaza, facilitate mass migration

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After stormy security cabinet meeting, senior Israeli minister demands Prime Minister Netanyahu impose full IDF control over the Gaza Strip and work to implement Trump’s mass resettlement plan.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A senior Israeli government minister has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order the IDF to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip, impose a military government over the coastal enclave, and implement US President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) warned that his party would not remain in the government if Israel resumes the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without mechanisms to ensure that the Hamas terror organization was unable to use the inflow of goods for its own benefit.

“Delivering logistical aid that reaches Hamas is a step I will not be a part of. Period! Continued military stagnation and providing humanitarian aid to Hamas while our hostages are still there — is not an option,” Smotrich said.

“Managing the civilian effort in Gaza in a way that prevents it from reaching Hamas was and remains the most critical component for defeating Hamas and achieving victory in the war.”

“It is an inseparable part of the war effort and is far more important than another division or more firepower. Without internalizing and implementing this, we cannot win.”

Smotrich’s comments came hours after the Israeli security cabinet held a stormy hearing on Tuesday night on the future of the war in Gaza, including the possibility of resuming aid transfers to the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) vowed that any future aid transfers would be secured by the IDF and American private contractors, to ensure that Hamas is prevented from seizing goods entering the Strip.

However, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir objected to the use of IDF soldiers, saying that while aid must ultimately be permitted into Gaza, Israeli forces would not be used to secure aid convoys.

“IDF soldiers will not distribute humanitarian aid, and we will not starve the Strip,” Zamir said.

Smotrich chided Zamir over his comments, saying the army had no right to disobey instructions from the political echelon.

On Wednesday, however, Smotrich appeared to soften his criticism of Zamir, saying that he held Netanyahu, not the IDF chief, responsible for any future aid transfers.

“The prime minister is the one who is ultimately responsible,” Smotrich said.

The minister went on to demand that Netanyahu place the entire Gaza Strip under IDF control and establish a temporary military government.

Furthermore, Smotrich said Israel must take greater steps to implement Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan.

“Launch a campaign to defeat Hamas, conquer Gaza, impose a temporary military administration until another solution is found, return the hostages, and initiate the Trump Plan — or this government has no right to exist.”