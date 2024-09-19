2 injured as Hezbollah drone hits moshav in northern Israel

Scene of Hezbollah drone attack in Ya'ara, in northern Israel, September 19, 2024. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Town in northwestern Israel struck by Hezbollah suicide drone, leaving two injured hours after Hezbollah missile attacks injured eight.

By World Israel News Staff

Two people were injured in a drone strike on northern Israel Thursday afternoon, hours a series of missile attacks left at least eight people injured.

The drone attack was carried out by Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon, and struck Ya’ara, a moshav in the northwestern Galilee near the Lebanese frontier.

A separate drone strike was reported near the northeastern Galilee town of Beit Hillel, sparking a blaze outside of the moshav.

“A short while ago, a UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling adjacent to Beit Hillel,” an IDF spokesperson said Thursday afternoon.

“Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish a fire that erupted as a result of the fragments. No injuries were reported. No fragments were identified falling inside the area of the community.”

“Additionally, an explosive UAV was identified falling adjacent to the community of Ya’ara. No fragments were identified falling in the area of the community.”

The drone strikes come just hours after a pair of missile attacks by Hezbollah terrorists on northern Israel left eight people injured.

Two anti-tank missiles were fired from southern Lebanon Thursday morning, hitting the Ramim Ridge of the Upper Galilee.

Of the eight victims injured in the attacks, two are listed in moderate-to-serious condition.

The IDF responded to the missile attacks with artillery fire aimed at the launch site.

The Israeli Air Force overnight Wednesday struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in seven areas of Southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday morning.

Buildings used by the Iranian terrorist proxy were hit in the areas of Chihine, Taybeh, Blida, Meiss, El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela.

In addition, a Hezbollah weapons storage facility was struck in the area of Khiam.