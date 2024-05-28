Israel downs 2 drones over Eilat launched by Iraqi terror militia

Drone attack on Eilat thwarted by IAF May 2024 (X screenshot)

A fighter jet and air defense systems on the ground intercepted the drones, which did not penetrate Israel’s airspace.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two drones carrying explosives that apparently originated in Eilat were shot down by IDF air defense forces.

Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorist militia shared a video image of the launch and said that it had fired 3 drones that targeted IDF positions in Eilat.

Their stated purpose for the attack was to support the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance, which is a coalition of terrorist groups integrated into Iraq’s regular army, has launched dozens of drone attacks since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Most of its missiles and drones have been intercepted by Israeli forces, although one did hit an Israeli naval base in Eilat, causing some damage.

Footage posted to social media shows an interceptor missile downing a suspected drone near Eilat this evening. https://t.co/hxnIOQXBVN pic.twitter.com/6GpK7h01Ol — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 27, 2024

Last week, Islamic Resistance claimed to have fired missiles into Eilat and Haifa, and although the attacks were intercepted, a part of one of the missiles sparked a fire in Safed.

In January, The Islamic Resistance launched an attack that killed 3 US soldiers and injured 34 in US bases between Syria and Jordan.

Dozens of soldiers were evacuated for treatment, with most of those wounded suffering from traumatic brain injury.

Biden said in a statement, “Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen – and Americans across the country – in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack.”

He added, “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

Biden warned, “Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he said.