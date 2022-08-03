IDF intercepts terror cell en route to Israel

In related news, the IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An IDF unit successfully intercepted and captured a terror cell on Tuesday night that attempted to cross the security barrier from the Hebron area toward the southern city of Beersheba.

The IDF stated that during an ambush that took place on the “Seam Line” near the Meitar crossing in the south of the Hebron area, the unit identified a suspicious vehicle attempting to cross the security barrier.

The soldiers stopped the vehicle with four suspects inside who were in the possession of ammunition, IDF military uniforms, surveillance devices, and approximately NIS 80,000.

The arrested terrorists, the weapons, and the confiscated funds were handed over to the security forces for further investigation.

The IDF has in recent months bolstered its forces along the Seam Line surrounding the Judea and Samaria region and the security barrier, a high wall at some areas and a tall fence at others, following a series of deadly attacks carried out in Israeli cities by terrorists who infiltrated through the Seam Line.

In June, the IDF announced it has established a new headquarters that is focused on commanding the forces at the Seam Line and will be comprised of officials in the operational and intelligence fields like the other regional divisions operating in Judea and Samaria.

The new division has two battalions and 10 companies at its command.

In related news, the IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities overnight in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Kadum, Urif, Tel, Ein Qinya, Ein HaSultan, Kifal Harat, Al Arub, and in the city of Hebron.

In the village of Qabatiya in Samaria, the troops arrested a wanted person suspected of terrorist activity. During the departure of the forces from the village, several rioters threw stones, an improvised grenade, and a Molotov cocktail at them.

The forces also rounded up four wanted persons in the villages of Anata, Abu Shahidam, and Bidu.

Several illegal weapons were located and seized.

A total of 12 wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.