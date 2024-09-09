IDF investigating leak of operation to recover hostages’ remains

Families attend the funeral of slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi. at a cemetery in Petach Tikva. Eden was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, September 1, 2024. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The IDF is investigating how the details of the sensitive operation leaked.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has launched an investigation after the names of six hostages killed by Hamas, whose bodies were recovered more than a week ago, were leaked before their families could be notified through official channels.

News of the bodies’ recovery spread online hours before they were returned to Israel, resulting in the families learning of their loved ones’ deaths through social media rather than from the army.

To put a stop to the rumors, the army felt obliged to publish a special announcement that the bodies had been recovered, although without confirming the identities of the abductees, Channel 12 reported.

“As soon as the serious leak occurred, the IDF Information Security Department opened an investigation, upon completion of which measures will be taken as required. The IDF takes seriously leaks of any kind, especially regarding the abductees, that harm their families,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Department.

The bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Almog Sarusi, 25, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25, were found in a 65-foot-deep tunnel in Rafah in southern Gaza on Sept. 31.

The bodies had gunshot wounds to the head and elsewhere.

An initial IDF investigation, details of which were released to the press on Sunday, revealed the horrifying conditions under which the Israelis had been held in the Gaza tunnels.

According to a Channel 12 report, the hostages were held in a small and narrow tunnel where they had difficulty standing.

There were no air vents in the tunnel and the abductees had great difficulty breathing.

There were no toilets or showers in the tunnel. The abductees showered with water bottles that were also used for drinking.

The hostages suffered from starvation and experience drastic weight loss. Yerushalmi dropped to a weight of 36 kg (79 lbs).

A few protein bars were found, but not enough to prevent hunger.

There was a generator and a small flashlight that didn’t always work.

A chess board, stationery and notebooks were found. The notebooks were collected by the security forces and will be delivered to the families.

There is evidence that some of the hostages attempted to defend themselves from the terrorists.

According to the autopsies performed the night the bodies were recovered, the captives were murdered 48 to 72 hours prior, which would place their deaths at some point between the mornings of Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

That the captives were shot at short range suggests that they were executed by their Hamas captors.