IDF killed Al Jazeera reporter with US funding, AOC tells 8 million viewers

By World Israel News Staff

IDF forces killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh with the help of U.S. tax dollars, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told her 8.5 million followers in an Instagram video post early Friday morning, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“I think it’s really important for us to have eyes on what happened with Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine. She was killed by Israeli forces — A venerated journalist, a US citizen,” AOC claimed, the report said.

“We can’t allow this stuff to be happening with our resources,” she stated. “We can’t even get healthcare in the U.S., and we’re funding this. There has to be some sort of line that we draw…

“Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered by a government that receives unconditional funding by our country with zero accountability. Whether you’re Palestinian, American, or not, being killed with U.S. funding must stop.”

The lawmaker, a member of The Squad, then revived another piece of the Palestinian narrative, reminding her viewers that “an entire media building [was] bombed last year.”

“That can’t be happening without our consent,” she said, referring to the al-Jalaa building that housed Associated Press, Al Jazeera and Hamas intelligence offices.

Midway through the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, the Israeli Air Force destroyed the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City. No one was hurt in the bombing of the 12-story building because the IDF gave the owner an hour to evacuate all inhabitants.

The IDF said after the strike that Hamas intelligence units operated from the building. Israel condemned the terrorist organization for using the civilians in the building as human shields.

According to the Post, AOC disregarded any notion of anti-Israel bias, calling it irrelevant. Saying that Palestinians are “human beings with human rights” is being judged as antisemitic, she claimed, adding that doing so undermines the huge rise in antisemitism in cities like New York.

“Some people’s basic human rights are too politically controversial,” she continued in the hour-long rant. “That doesn’t mean that you don’t believe in Israeli people being safe, but I mean we can’t believe in Palestinians being safe too?”

AOC said nothing about the recent wave of terror against Israelis, during which 19 innocent people lost their lives and several were wounded.

To date, the question regarding who fired the shot that killed Abu Akleh remains unresolved.