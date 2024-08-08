IDF kills Hamas official who directed Judea and Samaria ops August 8, 2024 IDF forces in Gaza. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)IDF kills Hamas official who directed Judea and Samaria ops Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/idf-kills-hamas-official-who-directed-judea-and-samaria-ops/ Email Print Sakhl was also involved in financing and supplying weapons to terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria. By Joshua Marks, JNS A senior Hamas official involved in directing terror operations in Judea and Samaria was killed in Gaza late last month, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Thursday. Nael Sakhl was targeted on July 24 in a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency operation, according to the military. His death was confirmed several days later. “For over a decade, [Sakhl] operated in Hamas’s ‘West Bank Headquarters,’ an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Judea and Samaria,” the IDF said. Sakhl was also involved in financing and supplying weapons to terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2003 for involvement in a suicide attack in Israel and in 2011 was released along with current Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of the Gilad Shilat deal, according to Ynet.Read Ex-Hamas hostage completes IDF training 'with honors' ביממה האחרונה צוותי הקרב של חטיבות גבעתי והנח״ל בפיקוד אוגדה 162, פשטו על אתרים צבאיים במרחב רפיח. כוחות הנח״ל חיסלו מחבלים בהיתקלויות מטווח קרוב והשמידו תשתיות טרור במרחב, ביניהם מבנה ממולכד באזור תל סולטאן >> pic.twitter.com/6addtHkYD4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 8, 2024 GazaHamasIDFNael SakhlTerrorism