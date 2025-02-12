IDF ready to rapidly re-enter Gaza if ordered

The IDF continues to maintain a presence in southern Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt, and surrounds the Rafah Crossing.

By Yaakov Lappin, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces stands ready to redeploy throughout the Gaza Strip, should the Cabinet give the order, according to military sources, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set an ultimatum for Hamas to release hostages by noon on Saturday.

The timeline for such a redeployment would be very rapid, according to the sources, and the IDF’s presence in Gaza can be re-established in very little time, similar to the speed with which the Israeli military withdrew, military sources told JNS on Tuesday.

The Netzarim Corridor

On Monday, Army Radio reported that the IDF is preparing to return an additional division to the Gaza Strip, with the headquarters of the reservist 252nd Division re-mobilized to Gaza City. This division left the Netzarim Corridor that separates northern Gaza from the rest of the Strip in December.

According to the report, IDF Southern Command has approving plans and battle procedures for possible return to combat.

All leaves have been canceled for forces in the sector until further notice. The IDF also indicated that civilian safety guidelines in the border areas remain unchanged, though the situation is being reassessed.

Currently, the IDF’s 162nd Division is holding the northern area of the buffer zone separating northern Gaza and Israel, and protecting the border communities in the western Negev.

The Gaza Division remains in the southern part of the buffer zone, protecting the southern border communities.

Col. (res.) Dr. Eran Lerman, vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies and former deputy director of the Israeli National Security Council, told JNS on Monday, “The capabilities of Hamas to rebuild its civilian rule throughout the Strip have already materialized, because Israel did nothing to replace it in the last year.”

On the other hand, he assessed, as long as Egypt does not turn into an overt enemy, Hamas “will not significantly rebuild its military power, and it will be possible [for the IDF] to maneuver quickly and with full force based on everything learned this year.”

On Monday, the IDF completed its withdrawal from the strategic Netzarim Corridor, as part of the first stage of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas.

The corridor became one of the symbols of Israeli military control by creating a buffer that split the Strip between its northern and southern parts, preventing free movement between them.

In October 2024, when the IDF re-entered northern Gaza after an eight-month absence, it used checkpoints to screen civilians moving south and arrested more than a thousand terrorists.

Since then, tens of thousands of Gazans returned to northern Gaza after the corridor was vacated, and it is likely that many terrorists returned with them.

While vehicle traffic moving north in Gaza must pass through checkpoints staffed by a private U.S. security contractor, pedestrian traffic is unscreened.

On Feb. 10, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued a statement through its Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, announcing that the return of Gazan residents on foot to the northern Strip via Salah al-Din Street will be permitted.

“As for the movement of vehicles to the north of the Strip, it will continue subject to inspection via the Salah al-Din axis. We note that the movement of terrorists or the transfer of combat equipment through these corridors to the northern Gaza Strip is strictly prohibited and will be considered a breach of the agreement. We call on you to refrain from cooperating with any terrorist group seeking to exploit you in order to transfer combat equipment or prohibited materials.”

The IDF continues to maintain a presence in southern Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt, and surrounds the Rafah Crossing.

In recent days, the IDF opened fire repeatedly throughout Gaza to warn suspects approaching Israeli forces or violating the restricted buffer zone, which runs deep into Gaza and runs along the entire Israel border.

On Sunday, Palestinian sources said three people were killed by IDF fire after entering the buffer zone near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

IDF said that day the it operated to distance suspects who posed a threat to troops.

The military added that it is “prepared for any scenario and will continue to thwart any immediate threat.”