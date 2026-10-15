IDF reveals letter from Sinwar’s son saying he wanted to ‘shoot Jews’

Sinwar, who led Hamas and was the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed by IDF troops from the Bislamach Brigade on Oct. 16, 2024.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has revealed a letter written by a son of late Hamas leader and Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar to his father at the beginning of the war in which the child wrote that he wanted to “shoot Jews” and described making weapons from paper and cardboard.

“I want to proclaim, ‘Allah is greater than all,’ hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews. When will you come sleep with me and hold me in your arms? I’m always making pistols, tanks and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” the letter said.

The document was accompanied by drawings of weapons, tanks and missiles. The IDF said the letter reflects the impact of Hamas’ ideology of hatred and violence on the younger generation in Gaza.

Sinwar, who led Hamas and was the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed by IDF troops from the Bislamach Brigade on Oct. 16, 2024.

Soldiers encountered Sinwar by chance during a routine patrol in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah after troops became involved in a firefight with a group of unidentified terrorists.

Sinwar separated from the group and fled into a damaged building, where an IDF drone later located him. A tank subsequently fired a shell at the structure, killing him.

Israeli intelligence also obtained Hamas security camera footage showing Sinwar with his wife, children and brother inside an underground tunnel complex beneath Khan Younis.

The IDF recovered the digital files from a subterranean hideout during its ground offensive and later released the footage.

The video showed Sinwar moving underground with members of his family on Oct. 10, 2023, three days after the war began. They were seen entering a fully equipped bunker.