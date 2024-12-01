IDF soldier killed in Gaza, two others seriously wounded

The fatality was identified as Staff Sgt. Zamir Burke, 20, a squad commander in the 401st Brigade’s 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, from Beit Shemesh.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed and another seriously wounded in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli military said on Sunday. A member of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion was severely wounded in a separate incident in southern Gaza.

A member of the 401st Brigade’s 82nd Battalion was severely wounded during operational activity in northern Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment and their families notified.

The IDF’s total casualty count on all fronts since the start of the war stands at 807.