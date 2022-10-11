IDF soldier, 21, killed in Samaria shooting attack

Firearms seized by the Israel Defense Forces during a counter-terrorism raid in May 2022. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Ido Baruch was securing a Sukkot march in Samaria when shot by a terrorist in a passing car – the second such incident in three days.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days.

The soldier, 21-year-old Ido Baruch, was securing a Sukkot march by civilians when shot from a moving vehicle. He was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch is the IDF soldier who was killed today in a shooting attack near Shavei Shomron. Staff Sgt. Ido was 21 years old and served in the Givati Brigade. 🕯 pic.twitter.com/C4fU5xYcqG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2022



“Today, a holiday turned into a day of sadness and pain. It was with great sorrow and pain that I received the news of the death of an IDF soldier from the Givati Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, who fell in the line of duty in a shooting attack by a despicable terrorist,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated.

“On behalf of myself and the Government of Israel, I send condolences to his family and fellow soldiers in the brigade. There are no words to express the great pain and sorrow. We will not stop until these murderers are caught.”

“I would like to send my condolences to the family of an IDF soldier who was killed today in an attack in Samaria,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter in response to the attack.

“The pursuit continues at this time. We will put our hands on the terrorist and those who helped him. The operations against terrorism will continue and intensify in order to give security to the citizens of Israel,” he added.

Israeli media reported that the Palestinian terrorist group called the Lion’s Den claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, security forces continued their search for the Palestinian who shot and killed IDF Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Uday Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat.

The Israel Police said in a statement that Tamimi began shooting as he approached the crossing on foot, while another opened fire from a passing car.

Doctors at Hadassah Medical Center were continuing to treat a security guard who was shot in the head during the weekend attack.

The victim on Tuesday was named as 30-year-old David Morel, who made aliyah from Brazil and served in the IDF.

He was in serious and unstable condition after reportedly being put in a medically induced coma.