Security experts fear Jerusalem terrorist smuggled into PA territories, manhunt continues

Arab rioters clash with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat neighorhood in eastern Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Eleven suspects arrested in connection with Jerusalem shooting that left one dead, two wounded. Security experts fear terrorists trying to smuggle gunman out of the capital.

By World Israel News Staff

Police have arrested 11 suspects linked to the deadly shooting attack in northern Jerusalem over the weekend as efforts continue to locate and apprehend the terrorist responsible for the attack.

On Saturday, Military Police officer Noa Lazar, 18, was shot and killed in a terrorist shooting attack at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Shuafat neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem.

The terrorist has been identified as 22-year-old Shuafat resident Uday Tamimi.

A 30-year-old guard was seriously wounded in the attack, while a third Israeli suffered light injuries from shrapnel.

According to an update released by the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center Monday night, the guard remains in serious condition, unconscious and hooked up to a respirator.

Thus far, Israeli authorities have taken 11 suspects into custody in connection with the shooting, including seven relatives of the terrorist who carried out the attack.

All seven of Tamimi’s family members denied either being involved in or having foreknowledge of the shooting attack. A Jerusalem court has extended the detention of four of the seven relatives for one week.

IDF forces have been deployed to the Shuafat neighborhood, alongside Border Police officers and Shin Bet agents to search for Tamimi, who is believed to be receiving aid from locals in his efforts to evade arrest.

According to a report by Channel 12, Israeli security officials fear terrorist groups may be attempting to smuggle Tamimi out of the capital and into areas of Judea and Samaria under Palestinian Authority administration.

Arab rioters clashed with Israeli security forces during the searches in Shuafat Monday, defying a lockdown imposed on the neighborhood. The Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA claimed that in addition to the 11 suspects arrested, at least nine locals have been arrested during the clashes.