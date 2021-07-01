IDF soldier stabbed, wounded in Jordan Valley attack

IDF forces at the scene of a previous terror attack at the Bekaot Checkpoint in the Jordan Valley. (Basel Safadi/Flash90)

A female soldier is receiving medical treatment after being stabbed. The terrorist was caught.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terrorist stabbed and moderately injured a female IDF soldier waiting at a bus stop near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley on Thursday.

The terrorist stole the soldier’s weapon and was apprehended shortly afterwards by Israeli forces. The weapon was recovered.

No shots were fired during the arrest.

The victim was evacuated for medical treatment in a Jerusalem hospital.