IDF strikes Hezbollah targets ahead of Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut

The IDF on Saturday night struck a Syria-Lebanon border crossing through which Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah was attempting to smuggle weapons, according to the Israeli military.

By JNS

The Israeli military on Sunday struck a Hezbollah site in Lebanon, targeting rocket launchers and weapons.

Several rocket launchers in Southern Lebanon which posed an imminent threat to Israeli civilians were also neutralized, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military stated that Hezbollah’s continued actions violate established understandings between Jerusalem and Beirut and endanger the State of Israel and its citizens. The IDF emphasized that it remains committed to eliminating any threats against Israel.

The operation came just hours before Hezbollah prepares to bury its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, Israeli drones were reportedly observed flying over the Lebanese capital as preparations for the funeral intensified.

Nasrallah, who led the Iranian terror proxy for over three decades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place in the afternoon at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, Lebanon’s largest sports arena, with tens of thousands expected to attend.

IDF strikes Hezbollah smuggling routes on Lebanon-Syria border

The IDF called these attempts a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire between Jerusalem and Beirut and vowed to “prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces.”

Saturday’s strike came after the Israeli Air Force overnight Thursday attacked several border crossings it said were being used by Hezbollah to smuggle in weapons.

A day earlier, an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Ayta al-Shaab in Southern Lebanon killed an armed Hezbollah terrorist, according to the IDF.

That strike in turn came a day after the deadline for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory under the U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27.

Last Monday, the IDF confirmed that troops would remain deployed at five strategic outposts in Southern Lebanon, citing the Lebanese Armed Forces’ failure to fully deploy in the area in place of Hezbollah, as required by the terms of the truce.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday vowed to continue to act against Hezbollah “at full strength.”

“We will not allow a return to the reality of Oct. 7,” he declared, referring to the 2023 Hamas-led massacre in Israel’s south.