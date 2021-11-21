In second attack today, 67-year-old Israeli stabbed in Jaffa

Earlier Sunday, a Hamas terrorist opened fire at Israelis in the Old City of Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff and TPS

A 67-year-old man was stabbed five times in the back while walking with his wife in Jaffa on Sunday afternoon, Hebrew-media language reported, in what was later confirmed as a terror attack.

The victim was evacuated in moderate condition to a nearby hospital.

MDA paramedic Yamit Aharon Fink said that they found the victim sitting on the curb fully conscious. He suffered penetrating injuries to his body, and her team provided him with life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and medication. They rushed him to a hospital in moderate and stable condition.

The victim’s wife was not injured in the incident, MDA reported.

The suspect robbed his victim before fleeing the scene, which initially led investigators to believe the motive to be criminal.

After launching a manhunt and deploying a helicopter to assist in the search, police managed to locate and arrest the suspect, identified as an 18-year-old illegal immigrant from the Palestinian city of Jenin.

The police later announced that the incident was a terror attack.

Earlier Sunday, a Hamas terrorist opened fire at Israelis in the Old City of Jerusalem, killing one, Eliyahu Kay, 26 and an Oleh from South Africa, and wounding four others, one of whom was seriously injured and is in life-threatening condition.

The terrorist, a member of Hamas, was killed by Israeli forces on site.

The police have boosted their forces in the capital fearing further attacks.