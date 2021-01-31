India: Iran ‘obviously’ behind Israel embassy attack

National Security Guard soldiers inspect the site of a blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP/Dinesh Joshi)

Local Indian media reported that investigators believe Iran is responsible for the attack.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Indian security officials investigating last week’s explosion in front of the Israeli embassy believe Iran is behind the attack, according to Indian media.

On Friday, an IED (improvised explosive device) was detonated in front of Israel’s embassy in New Delhi. No injuries or deaths were reported.

“Deliberate efforts have been made to [hide]the real perpetrators behind the terror incident with false flags and deniability built into the attack that obviously was carried out at the behest of Iran,” a senior security official told the Hindustan Times.

Another official said, “New Delhi has taken the heinous attack against Israel very seriously and its position is that India cannot be used by any other country to target its perceived enemies.

“Once we have concrete evidence we will take up the matter in very serious terms with the country behind the attack,” the official told the Hindustan Times.

According to Indian media, a Telegram user named VikarUdDin claimed credit for the attack hours before the blast. In a message posted to several Islamic Telegram groups, VikarUdDin wrote that the attack was perpetrated by a previously unknown terror group called Jaish ul Hind.

Indian security officials discovered that VikarUdDin’s IP address was located in Herat, Afghanistan, a Shi’ite city heavily influenced by Iran.

But the officials could not definitively confirm that the message was posted from Herat, as VikarUdDin could have used a false IP address.

A note found at the scene called the blast “just a preview,” suggesting that there is more violence to come.

The note also contained references to the assassinations of Iranian Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear physicist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“All the participants and partners of Israeli terrorist ideology will no longer exist. Now get ready for a big[ger] and better revenge of our heroes,” the note read.