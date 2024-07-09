Iran pivots to a Trump administration

Now that they expect Trump to win, the terrorists are suddenly pretending to be willing to negotiate.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The Biden administration wanted a nuclear deal with Iran. Instead, the Islamic terrorist state dragged out the process and made more and more demands while starting wars all across the Middle East.

Then, suddenly, the puppet politician and his chopper went down, and, lo and behold, the Mullahs picked a new president who is a “reformer” and wants to reach out to America to bring back a nuclear deal.

What are the odds?

You’re going to hear a whole lot in the media about Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, but remember it’s the Islamic clerics who are actually in charge.

The ‘presidents’ are just the public face they present to the world. This wasn’t a democratic election, it’s the regime pivoting in anticipation of a Trump victory.

And there are other signs of a turn.

Hamas is supposedly becoming more willing to compromise in the negotiations. That’s likely a feint, but some are attributing this to the Iran-backed terror group’s realization that it may have a different administration in D.C. to deal with.

The Iraqi government, which has a lot of connections to the regime in Tehran, is now supposedly pulling back on calls for a U.S. withdrawal.

Trying to make a deal with enemies by appeasing them is the worst way to go about it. Terrorists and tyrants don’t respect weakness, they exploit it.

When they sense strength, they are more likely to fake diplomacy.

Under Biden, it’s been an unrelieved war, now that they expect Trump to win, the terrorists are suddenly pretending to be willing to negotiate.