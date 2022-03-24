Iran threatens Israel: If Iranian forces are attacked again…  

Hossein Salami says if Israel hits any more of his Iranian forces, revenge will be “immediate.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened a missile attack on Israel if any of his forces are targeted by the IDF, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday.

Turning to Israel while addressing a group of his fighters, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami warned, “Be aware that we will not only take part in the funeral of our martyrs, but also immediately take their revenge.

“This is a real and serious message. If your mischief is repeated, you will once again experience our attacks and suffer the bitter taste of our missile blows.”

Salami mentioned how “in recent weeks” the “Zionists” had been “targeted by Revolutionary Guards missiles.” This seemed to be a clear reference to an airstrike on March 13, when a dozen missiles launched from Iran hit an area in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, which the IRGC claimed contained a secret Israeli base.

Several days earlier, the IDF allegedly bombed a weapons and ammunitions storage site in Damascus. Iranian media admitted that two IRGC officers were killed in the airstrike.

Israel has flown hundreds of sorties over recent years to hit sites in Syria where Iran is trying to build up forces to be used against the Jewish state through its Hezbollah terror proxy. It works mainly through the IRGC Quds Force, the branch in charge of its secret extraterritorial operations.

Iran rarely admits that any casualties from such airstrikes include IRGC personnel.

Salami rose to his position after the United States assassinated his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, two years ago, aided by Israeli intelligence.

The IRGC head also told his troops that “we have entered a new era. The sun has set on the evil powers,” meaning Israel, the U.S. and the West in general.

The Iranians have demanded that the Biden administration remove the IRGC from its designated list of terror organizations as part of the renewed nuclear deal it is currently negotiating. Washington is reportedly seriously considering acquiescence, despite vociferous objections from Israel and its Sunni Arab allies.