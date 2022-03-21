UAE ‘shocked’ that Biden mulls removing IRGC from terror list

Subhead

By David Hellerman

Officials in the United Arab Emirates are “are in great shock” that the Biden administration is considering removing from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s list of designated Foreign Terror Organizations, the Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The Israeli government also issued a statement on Friday opposing the IRGC’s de-listing.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in the statement that they “find it hard to believe that the IRGC’s designation… will be removed in exchange for a promise not to harm Americans…. We believe the [US] will not abandon its closest allies in exchange for empty promises from terrorists.”

In recent weeks, both Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have refused to take phone calls from President Joe Biden in protest against American policies towards Iran and the Gulf states, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The IRGC manages Iran’s relations with proxy terror groups in the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks against the Saudis and Emiratis.

The report also said the Saudis and Emiratis do not feel the JCPOA nuclear agreement emerging from Vienna addresses their security concerns.