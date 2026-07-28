Iranian state TV airs assassination threats against Melania and Barron Trump

An Iranian state-affiliated media outlet has reportedly aired a chilling video outlining assassination scenarios targeting First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron, ending with the direct threat: “Barron Trump, wait for us.”

The broadcast reportedly analyzes Melania Trump’s movements and security arrangements in New York, suggesting potential attack methods and locations. The threats come as tensions with Tehran remain at a boiling point following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top regime figures, triggering an escalating campaign of threats against the Trump family.

Neither the White House nor the US Secret Service immediately commented on the broadcast. US authorities have maintained heightened security around the presidential family amid growing concerns that Iran or its proxies could attempt to act on the regime’s threats.