Iran’s top military chief threatens to attack Israel

By World Israel News Staff

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s army, Abdolrahim Mousavi, threatened Israel on Tuesday in an interview with local media, saying that Iran would do whatever necessary to protect its national security.

He also sent a message to Israel: “Our response will not be limited to a particular area,” he said.

Mousavi spoke in the shadow of the latest attacks that have been attributed to Israel, including a reportedy attack against Syria by Israel on Monday.

An alleged Israeli airstrike against military posts in the central and coastal regions of Syria left two soldiers wounded and caused some material damage, according to a report by the Syrian Arab News Agency, SANA.

The attack took place at around 7:16 p.m., with missiles being fired into Syria from the direction of northern Beirut, a military source told SANA, adding that the Syrian army managed to down most of the missiles.

Mousavi accused the “Zionist regime” of being his country’s source of insecurity.

“They want to undermine our stability,” Mousavi said. “Anyone who believes that an alliance with foreign elements will lead them to security is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke on Tuesday in the Knesset and highlighted the security challenges that Israel faces. He said the military is “changing and adapting” its methods to stand up against modern and future attacks, including cyber warfare and a potential Iranian nuclear weapon.

“The IDF is accelerating its operational plans to deal with Iran and the threat of its nuclear program,” Kochavi said.

Added Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Ram Ben-Barak: “The IDF and the defense establishment are operating 24/7 openly and overtly in an ongoing campaign against Iran and its metamorphoses.”