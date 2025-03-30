Shin Bet and police foil ISIS terror plot in Israel

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police arrest an Arab-Israeli terrorist affiliated with ISIS who plotted bombing attacks against Jews in northern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli teen affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was arrested earlier this month and indicted over his plans to conduct bombing attacks in northern Israel.

On Sunday, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Police issued a joint statement revealing that a 17-year-old resident of the Arab-Israeli town Jisr az-Zarqa was arrested on March 2 over his ties with ISIS.

The teenage terrorist had sworn allegiance to ISIS on multiple occasions, investigators said, including to the organization’s current caliph.

As a member of ISIS, the suspect plotted to carry out terror attacks in the Menashe region of the Haifa district in northern Israel, the Shin Bet and police said.

After the suspect was arrested, authorities discovered instructions in the suspect’s possession for manufacturing various explosive devices.

The Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the suspect over his ties to ISIS and for plotting terror. Prosecutors have requested that the suspect be held in custody until the end of his trial.

“This case joins a series of arrests of Israeli citizens who planned to carry out terrorist activities in Israel,” a senior Shin Bet official said. “The trend involving Israeli citizens in terrorism and espionage is extremely serious, and the security system will act harshly against those involved.”

A police official said that the arrest “of the minor who planned to carry out an attack is the result of accurate intelligence and a rapid response by the security forces. Anyone who chooses the path of terrorism will be caught, arrested, and brought to justice.”