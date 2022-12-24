Islamic Jihad terrorists rain bullets at Samaria community

No injuries were reported. The suspects are still at large.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian terrorists rained bullets at the Shaked community in Judea and Samaria on Friday shortly after the onset of Shabbat, the military said.

Images from the scene showed bullet holes on a home but there were no injuries.

A Judea and Samaria arm of the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

IDF troops were deployed to the area to search for the gunmen, who fled the scene.

Shaked, located 6 miles west of the Palestinian city of Jenin, has been the target of several terror attacks recently.

The IDF has been carrying out ongoing counter-terror raids across Judea and Samaria in recent months, dubbed Operation Break the Wave, amid a deadly terror wave that has killed two dozen Israelis.

More than 2,500 terror suspects have been arrested and 170 Palestinians killed, most of whom were carrying out terror attacks or involved in clashes with Israeli soldiers at the time of their death.