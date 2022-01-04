Islamic Jihad threatens to bomb Tel Aviv if hunger striking prisoner dies

Rally in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Gaza City in solidarity with Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian prisoner who went on a hunger strike in an Israeli jail. Gaza, Jan 2, 2022. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS)

Two Egyptian delegations are reportedly making their way to the Gaza Strip to prevent an escalation.

By Baruch Yedid/TPS

141 days into the hunger strike of Islamic Jihad operative Hisham Abu Hawash who is in Israeli custody, the Islamic Jihad had threatened that “his death will lead to the bombing of Tel Aviv.”

The Islamic Jihad official responsible for the prisoners’ portfolio said Tuesday that Secretary-General Ziad Nachale emphasized that if Abu Hawash dies, “Tel Aviv will be bombed in response.”

Sources report that military and political figures from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip met on Monday to discuss the response against Israel in the case of Abu Abu Hawash, and other sources in the Gaza Strip claim that Egyptian-mediated talks are underway with Israel to secure Abu Hawash’s release.

Al-Arabiya reported in this regard that two Egyptian delegations are making their way to the Gaza Strip to prevent an escalation.

Contacts have reportedly been taking place in recent days between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which fears that the death of Abu Hawash will provoke a wave of violence in its territories.

Fatah called for a general mobilization day on Wednesday in all areas of the Palestinian Authority, while the Islamic National Forces called for a day of rage and a general strike.

Abu Hawash, who was last arrested at the end of October, is an Islamic Jihad operative and has been detained in Israel for a total of eight years, of which 52 months were in administrative detention.