Israel arrests 12 Arabs for celebrating release of terrorists in hostage deal

The eastern Jerusalem and Aqab village residents had waved Hamas flags and shot in the air to show support for one of the terrorists freed Saturday.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Twelve Arabs were arrested Tuesday night by Israeli authorities after they were involved in a demonstration showing support for a terrorist who was released as part of the exchange for four hostages Saturday.

The police and Shabak tracked them down using video footage that was circulated online of the event and conducting several intelligence operations.

On the clip, the mix of residents of eastern Jerusalem and the village of Aqab on the northern edge of the capital could be seen celebrating the freedom of Zayeed Ashraf by waving Hamas flags, chanting in support for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, and expressing joy by shooting into the air in the village.

When the police, Shabak, Border Police undercover unit and IDF forces raided their homes, they found Hamas flags, posters, fireworks, a large sum of money, and other incriminatory items.

One of those arrested was Ashraf’s brother, who played a central role in the celebratory demonstration.

The forces also seized the vehicles the suspects used in their party.

In 2002, Ashraf sent a suicide bomber to blow himself up on a bus on Allenby Street in Tel Aviv, killing six people, and he was sentenced to six life terms as a result.

Immediately upon his release, he gave an interview to the Qatari TV channel Al-Araby to claim that Israel “starves” its prisoners “on a daily basis,” although he did not look particularly thin in the video clips showing him being carried on the shoulders of his fellow villagers.

Nine other suspects from Kafr Aqab and the village of Kafr A-Ram near Ramallah were also arrested for similarly expressing solidarity with released terrorists.

“The Israel Police and the Shabak will not allow any displays of joy or expressions of identification with and support for the Hamas terrorist organization and terrorists,” the authorities said in a statement. “The security forces will use all means at their disposal to maintain security and order.”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz had ordered that a joint force be established specifically to prevent such demonstrations, considering them incitement and encouragement of terrorism.

The twelve were taken to the Jerusalem District Police’s Serious Crimes Unit for further questioning. They will be brought Wednesday to court for the police to ask to extend their detention in custody.