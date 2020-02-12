Israel asks Japan to allow Israeli passengers to disembark from coronavirus quarantine ship

The Foreign Ministry is said to be in touch with Japanese authorities on a daily basis to ensure that the needs of the Israeli passengers are not neglected.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is calling on Japanese authorities to allow for the release of over a dozen Israelis from one family who are among a few thousand people under quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that is docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, amid the coronavirus crisis.

As of Sunday morning, 70 cases of the virus were reported among individuals who have been on the ship.

“Officials continue to prevent passengers from disembarking but there is concern that the ship’s ventilation system is not designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus; the crew members (responsible for distributing meals to passengers in their quarters) are not trained in quarantine procedures and may also be incubating the virus; and, a lack of appropriate sanitation may create other issues on board,” wrote passengers Phil and Gay Courter on AP Globe Newswire.

A week ago, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said all the people on board would be quarantined on the ship for up to 14 days under Japanese law.

“We will make every effort to return home the Israelis who are on board the corona ship while adhering to the necessary conditions to protect the public,” said Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, as quoted by Israel’s Channel 13.

The minister is to hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest assessments regarding the virus, said the report.

The Foreign Ministry is said to be in touch with Japanese authorities on a daily basis to ensure that the needs of the Israeli passengers are not neglected. The essentials reportedly include medications and kosher food.