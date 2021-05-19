Israel attacked from north: 4 rockets fired from Lebanon

Hezbollah fires a missile in an area on the Lebanon-Syria border. (AP/Syrian Central Military Media)

By World Israel News Staff

Four rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. A second rocket fell in an open area. Two more fell in the sea.

There are no reports of injuries.

In response, Israeli artillery bombarded a number of targets in Lebanese territory.

Israel’s northern border has remained fairly quiet during the current conflict between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

What incidents have taken place have been sporadic. However, this latest rocket attack has been the most dramatic as the rockets fell deep into Israeli territory. It is unknown if it signifies the opening of a new front.

On Tuesday morning, IDF forces downed a drone in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

The IDF has yet to determine who sent the drone. It may have been launched by pro-Iranian militias based in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights, or by Hezbollah.

On Monday night, Lebanon-based terrorists fired six rockets at Israeli territory, setting off sirens in several areas in northern Israel.

There was also an attempted infiltration attempt to cross into Israel from Jordan by Hezbollah operatives. The IDF foiled the attempt.

“A short while ago, IDF tanks fired warning shots towards a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement at the time. “The suspects sabotaged the fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory.”

That infiltration attempt was preceded by the launching of three rockets from Lebanon which landed in the sea on May 13.