Israel can’t defend its borders without Judea and Samaria, says US lawmaker

Lawmakers and community advocates from U.S. and Israel discuss future of Judea and Samaria in online conference.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. lawmakers, the heads of Jewish and pro-Israel advocacy groups and representatives from the Yesha Regional Council joined the first day of the Judea and Samaria Virtual Mega Event on Sunday, focusing on the future of Jewish communities and Israeli sovereignty in the region.

During the conference, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said that Israel’s future depended upon maintaining its authority over the disputed territories.

“Israel will not be able to defend its borders without Judea and Samaria staying a part of the State of Israel,” he said. “The United States supports Israel, and it is good that it continue to do so.”

Gohmert also referenced biblical history, stating that Jews are the original inhabitants of the land. He issued a stark warning to those lobbying for a two-state solution, saying that God intended for all of the land of Israel to be occupied by Jews, adding that nations who seek to allocate land to others will face dire consequences.

According to Gohmert, Christian prophecy says that “when Israel has come back into possession of its land, God is going to bring down judgement upon those…who divided up the land.”

“I’d rather not be a leader in a country…where God is going to bring down judgement because that country divided up Israeli land.”

A prominent Israeli Knesset member expressed his concerns about Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s so-called “change coalition” and its potential impact on the territories.

“I am very worried about the future of Judea and Samaria. In the current government, you can hear the statements of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and also the ministers in this government who call themselves ‘right-wing’ push [for] a two-state solution,” said Likud MK Ofir Akunis.

“Recently, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs invited representatives from the Palestinian Authority to their homes, where they talked about the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Yigal Dilmoni, director-general of the Yesha Council, said that social media has created an environment in which pictures or videos of IDF activity in the region can go viral, with no explanatory context.. Because the material is shared without the full story, they can be leveraged to create or support an anti-Israel narrative — even if it’s not the truth.

“We come across a lot of inaccurate and false information about Judea and Samaria that is presented in the media and networks in the United States, and about how the IDF operates here,” Dilmoni said.

“This is our second year organizing a virtual event of this magnitude, with hundreds of attendees from across the United States. The Yesha Council will continue such actions in order to bring the truth from the field to the whole world.”

Mort Klein, president of Zionist Organization of America, slammed the current U.S. Ambassador to Israel for statements that appeared to indicate an anti-settler stance.

“Three weeks ago, the new U.S. ambassador, Thomas Nides, stated outrageously that he will absolutely not visit the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, but he will of course visit Mahmoud Abbas, the terror supporting leader of the PA,” Klein said. “This is outrageous.

“ZOA will continue the effort to win the battle and spread the truth for the hearts and minds on campuses, in Congress and in the media. This event is a part of this great effort.”