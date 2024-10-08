Israel has ‘one-time opportunity’ to smash Iran’s nuclear sites

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett says Israel must act now and strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

By World Israel News Staff

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett urged the Israeli government to defy pressure from the Biden Administration and launch a devasting attack on Iran’s nuclear assets.

Israel has yet to respond to a direct attack from Iran last week, which saw the Islamic Republic launch some 200 ballistic missiles targeting sites in Israel in what is believed to be one of the largest attacks of its kind in history.

“President Biden has said that Israel can retaliate against Iran, but must keep the response ‘proportionate’. The president also urged Israel not to attack Iran’s nuclear program,” Bennett wrote on social media platform X.

“Now that the main proxies of Iran’s terror, Hezbollah and Hamas, are weakened Israel finally has an opportunity to strike Iran’s nuclear program,” Bennet said. “This is a one-time opportunity, and we cannot miss it,” he continued.

“This will take some time, but this week’s response must start this process,” he added.

“If we don’t take out the nuclear program now, I don’t know we’ll ever do it. The mullah regime has acquired SQ10, which means enough high grade uranium to produce 10 nuclear bombs. The regime is racing towards producing the detonator device itself, while the world can no longer really track this,” he warned.

In recent years, Iran has barred international inspectors from its nuclear sites. Although the Iranian government claims its nuclear program is strictly for civilian purposes, it has begun stepping up enrichment of uranium.

Watchdog groups have warned that Iran likely has the capabilities to create enough enriched uranium for at least one nuclear-grade weapon within a week’s time.

“We might wake up to a test bomb exploding in Iran’s desert. At that moment the Middle East will become a nuclear nightmare. We have the justification and the ability. It’s time to act now,” Bennett added.