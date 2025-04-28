Israel rejects 5-year hostage exchange and ceasefire deal

Hamas terrorists line up in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

A senior Israeli diplomatic source said Israel is “close to losing patience” with the repeated unsatisfactory proposals.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has rejected the newest proposal for a hostage deal because the five-year ceasefire requirement would allow Hamas to re-arm.

Earlier this week, One Hamas source told AFP, “Hamas is ready for a one-time prisoner exchange for a five-year cessation of hostilities.”

However, several Hamas officials added that the terror group would not agree to disarm as part of the agreement.

A senior Israeli diplomatic source said Israel is “close to losing patience” with the repeated unsatisfactory proposals.

The source said, “Ideas keep flowing from Arab countries, such as a five-year ceasefire. Under no circumstances will we agree to a truce with Hamas that will give it ample opportunity to re-arm, recover its numbers, and resume its attacks with redoubled power.”

The source explained Israel’s strategy for resuming its military operations in Gaza gradually.

“We did not begin fighting powerfully at the end of the ceasefire, and only did so gradually because we wanted to allow negotiations for the hostages’ release to go forward.”

The source continued, “We want to do everything we can to bring the hostages home, and that is the goal behind our plan. We are still trying to secure the release of the hostages through a deal, but our patience is not infinite.”

The source also validated criticism of Qatari mediators and said, “The Qataris had a less-than-positive influence on the negotiations at this stage.”

According to a report by Israel Hayom, Qatari mediators who have acted as intermediaries in talks between Israel and Hamas since October 7th, 2023, have, in recent weeks, been encouraging Hamas to turn down a proposed compromise arrangement drafted by Egypt, on the assumption that the terror group could get a better deal if it holds out for more.

Officials cited by Israel Hayom and Yedioth Aharanoth say that Qatari mediators have hindered progress in talks conducted based on the Egyptian proposal, suggesting that negotiations conducted solely through Egypt would likely have been more effective.