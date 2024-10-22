Israel strikes Hezbollah’s main naval base in Beirut

IDF destroys Hezbollah naval vessels and underground infrastructure at coastal base.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli jets struck Hezbollah’s main naval base in Beirut overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Destroyed in the attack were the base’s headquarters, ammunition depots, underground infrastructure, fast vessels, and other assets.

“The vessels of the unit are designed to attack naval vessels and naval and strategic targets in Israel’s maritime space,” the IDF said.

Civilians were warned to evacuate the area ahead of the attack.

Hezbollah’s maritime assets are geared toward coastal defense, anti-ship operations, and guerrilla-style attacks rather than open-sea engagements.

The Iran-backed terror group is known to have naval commandos and anti-ship missile systems. Reports suggest Hezbollah has also been developing or acquiring unmanned underwater vehicles for covert operations.

Hezbollah has also launched drone attacks on Israel’s offshore natural gas fields.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily.

According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

Hezbollah’s barrages have killed 59 people.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.