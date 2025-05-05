Joint Israel-US force strikes Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attack on Israeli airport

The Houthis have officially acknowledged the attacks, claiming both Israeli and American forces are involved.

By JNS

A senior Israeli official confirmed to N12 News on Monday night that Israel is conducting joint airstrikes with the United States against Houthi targets in Yemen, following Sunday’s ballistic missile attack near Ben Gurion Airport.

According to Arabic media reports cited by N12, over 30 Israeli fighter jets are participating in the strikes on the port city of Hudaydah.

The Houthi missile strike injured six people and temporarily grounded flights at Israel’s main international airport.

According to an initial Israeli Air Force inquiry, the missile was likely not intercepted due to a technical malfunction in the interceptor itself.

The investigation found no issues with the detection systems or alert protocols.

Officials stressed that the incident was isolated, noting that Israel has maintained a 95% success rate in intercepting missiles launched from Yemen since the war began.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, stating: “We have acted and will act again. There will be blows.”