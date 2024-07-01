Israel tech startup fundraising hits $2.9 billion in second quarter July 1, 2024 (Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)Israel tech startup fundraising hits $2.9 billion in second quarter Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-tech-startup-fundraising-hits-2-9-billion-in-second-quarter/ Email Print Some 62% of the $2.9 billion total came from six deals of more than $100 million.By The Algemeiner and ReutersIsraeli tech startups raised $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024, the highest level in two years, IVC Data and Insights and LeumiTech said on Sunday.It shows that the sector’s cash-raising ability remains robust despite Israel’s war with Palestinian Islamist terror group Hamas. The number, based on preliminary figures, included a $965 million funding round by cybersecurity firm Wiz.Without it, startups raised $1.94 billion, up 19% from $1.63 billion in the first quarter. Some 62% of the $2.9 billion total came from six deals of more than $100 million, including Wiz, while the number of first-timers and new foreign investors in Israeli tech increased in the second quarter, the report said.Fundraising by Israeli tech firms slowed beginning in the second half of 2022 due to a global slowdown.It was also hit by government plans, now abandoned, to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Funding has remained steady since Israel’s war that began on Oct. 7 last year. fundsinvestmentsIsraeli tech startups